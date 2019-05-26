Joyce A. Bempkins, 60, of Virginia Terrace, Forty Fort, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Barbara Bell Unger.
She graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School and Lackawanna Business College. She had been employed by PNC Bank. She had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 395.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, William R. Bempkins; sister, Sharon Houseal and her husband, Steven; four nieces; four nephews, two great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Joyce was most proud of being a loving aunt and a friend to all who knew her. She will be sadly missed.
The funeral will be at noon Wednesday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. William Lukesh officiating.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution, can be made to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 26, 2019