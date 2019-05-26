Joyce A. Bempkins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce A. Bempkins.
Service Information
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA
18704
(570)-288-9341
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joyce A. Bempkins, 60, of Virginia Terrace, Forty Fort, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Barbara Bell Unger.

She graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School and Lackawanna Business College. She had been employed by PNC Bank. She had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 395.

Surviving are her husband of 35 years, William R. Bempkins; sister, Sharon Houseal and her husband, Steven; four nieces; four nephews, two great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Joyce was most proud of being a loving aunt and a friend to all who knew her. She will be sadly missed.

The funeral will be at noon Wednesday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. William Lukesh officiating.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution, can be made to the .

For more information or to send the family an online condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations