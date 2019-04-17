Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Kerdesky. View Sign

Joyce Ann Kerdesky, 76, of Shavertown, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.



Born in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Rita Savage Jordan.



Joyce was a graduate of Luzerne High School and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College. Joyce will always be remembered as a major part of the charm which made Perugino's one of the Valley's top restaurants. For over 40 years, Joyce made a meal at Perugino's a family experience. She loved all of her customers and treated them as if they were part of her family.



A lifelong Phillies fan, she never missed an opportunity to watch her beloved team on television or in person. Her all-time favorite player was Michael Jack Schmidt, who she shared a birthday with. An excellent cook, her home was always full of love and laughter each and every holiday. She loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to her vacations at the beach.



Joyce is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Peter. Joyce and Pete just celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this past September.



She is also survived by her daughter, Colleen (Jim) Mahon and their children, Colleen (Steve) Moyer, James V (Heather) Mahon and Joscelyn (Scott) Summa; son, David (Sherri) and their children, Dana, Staci and Casey Kerdesky; twin daughters, Connie (Lee) Wagner and Wendy Kerdesky (her best friend) and her daughter, Sarah Kerdesky; son, Peter III (Michele Caffrey) and children, Darren and Madison Kerdesky; great-grandchildren, Samuel and Maia Moyer and Chloe Summa; and brother, Robert (Denise) Jordan and their children, Robert and Brianne. She will also be missed by her cat, Chase.



Joyce was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.



A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.



The family would like to thank the physicians and staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital along with Commonwealth Home Health and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the exceptional care that Joyce received.



Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.

