|
|
Joyce Ann Lorah, 72, of Shavertown, went home to be with her savior on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Joyce was a graduate of Dallas High School and worked as a seamstress, professional floral designer, as well as independent sales. She enjoyed crafting and teaching children in good news clubs and Sunday school for over 30 years. She was a member of Wyoming Avenue Christian Church.
She was preceded in her death by her parents, Harold and Mary Belles; and sister, Betty Alu.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 50 years, Jim Lorah; son, Ken Lorah; daughter, Debby and husband, Howie Jones; grandchildren, David, Koryn and Missy Henry; brothers, Bill Belles; David and Antoinette Belles; Bob and Cheryl Belles; sisters-in-law, June Lorah; and Pat Lorah; and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in Wyoming Avenue Christian Church, 881 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, with the Rev. Dennis Gray, pastor, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020