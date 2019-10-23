|
Joyce Anne Volpicelli, 67, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Sylvia Mihok Volpicelli.
After graduation from high school, Joyce went on to earn her degree as a registered nurse. Her many positions included head nurse of the intensive care unit at the former Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre; and nursing supervisor at both Valley Crest and Timber Ridge Skilled Nursing facilities.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Volpicelli.
Surviving are her brother, Dr. Louis Volpicelli and his wife, Melisa, Pacific Palisades, Calif.; brother, Robert Volpicelli and his wife, Kathleen, Old Forge; niece, Gina Volpicelli and partner, Ben Zoghbi, Washington, D.C.; nephew, Dr. Robert Volpicelli, Ph.D. and his wife, Hannah Wittwer, Richmond, Va.; nieces, Elizabeth and Alexandra Volpicelli, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St.Faustina Church. There will be no calling hours and those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.
Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.
Arrangements for Joyce's funeral are by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.
Should you wish to leave a message of condolence for Joyce's family, please visit www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 23, 2019