Joyce Evans, 66, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Bellevue, she was a daughter of the late James and Eleanor Savage. She attended Avalon High School and was a 1987 graduate of Luzerne County Community College, where she earned a degree in dietary technology and was awarded the Governor's Award. She had been employed by Wegmans for 25 years, retiring in 2018.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor Savage.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Reamer; daughters, Tracy Szymanski and husband, Anthony; Gail Baron and husband, Mark; and Tammy Lutecki; grandchildren, Christian, Tyler, Michael, Andrew, Aubrey, Jody and Cody; siblings, Donna Rozniata and husband, Larry; Peggy Deitzel; James Savage and wife, Anita; and William and wife, Sally; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave.
Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 7, 2019