Joyce M. Borum Grohowski, 72, formerly of Wilkes-Barre Twp., entered into eternal life early Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019, while in the care of Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, following a prolonged illness.
Born Feb. 16, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., she was one of 12 children to the late John and Catherine Sabulski Borum. Educated in the township schools, Joyce was a member of the 1965 graduating class of the former Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School.
Until illness caused her early retirement, Mrs. Grohowski was employed for Morgan-Certech of Hanover Twp. for some 20 years. Additionally, she was employed by her neighbors on Blackman Street by Vino's Deli for several years.
A devout Catholic, she held membership in the Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre. She and her beloved husband, Ray, shared 52 years of married life together on March 29 of this year.
Joyce is remembered as being a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her adoring family. Her presence will be greatly missed, especially by her grandchildren. She was their number one fan for all of their scholastic sporting endeavors over the years. In her spare time, she and Ray would enjoy their trips to the casino.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Grohowski was preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. Sandra Seacrest; three brothers, Peter, Thomas and Michael Borum; brother-in-law, Brian Grohowski; and a nephew, Jarad Grohowski.
Left to cherish her beautiful memory, in addition to her husband, Ray, at home, are the couple's children, Raymond Jr. and his wife, Kimberly; Mark and his wife, Rebecca, all of Ashley; daughter, Jill Casarella and her husband, Frank, Mountain Top; her precious grandchildren, Raymond Grohowski III; Anthony and Amber Grohowski; and Frankie and Santino Casarella; brothers and sisters, including John Borum; Martin Borum; Anthony Borum and his wife, Susan, all of Wilkes-Barre; Geraldine Burke and her husband, Charles, Hanover Twp.; Catherine Koscielski and her husband, Leon, Kingston; Barbara Sarbaugh and her husband, Rick, Forty Fort; Doreen Bozek and her husband, Leo, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, former neighbors and many dear friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Grohowski will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from the Wilkes-Barre Heights location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 281 E. Northampton St., followed by her funeral Mass with the Rite of Committal at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the Grohowski family.
Relatives and friends may join the Grohowski family for visitation and shared remembrances from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of floral tributes, Joyce's family would be humbled if those wishing to send a monetary donation in her memory kindly give consideration to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 3, 2019