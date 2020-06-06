|
|
Joyce Marie Ruggere, 70, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Louisville, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine Cain Jones and attended Kingston High School.
In her early years, she was a nurse's aide with Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Lakeside Nursing Center. Later, she was employed by Liberty Throwing. Joyce's life goal was a devoted mother and grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.
She is survived by her companion, Rod Kolb, at home; sons, John Jones and his wife, Heidi, Swoyersville; Robert Ruggere, Jacksonville, Fla.; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Patsy Honeywell; Judith Delaney; and Jane Casterline.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2020