Joyce P. Davis Hunzer, 63, formerly of Bear Creek Twp. and Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed peacefully in the presence of her family in the comfort of her residence in Plains Twp. following a recent and valiant battle with cancer.
Born April 25, 1956, in Wilkes-Barre, she was one of five daughters to the late Jack and Martha Ryan Davis. Educated in the city schools, Joyce was a member of the 1974 graduating class of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Until illness caused her retirement in 2014, she worked for 20 years in data processing for the Social Security Administration's Wilkes-Barre office, where she garnered many friends over the years.
She and her family held membership in Messiah Primitive Methodist Church, Bear Creek.
This past Sept. 12, she and her husband, Mr. George J. Hunzer, celebrated 44 years of married life together.
Joyce is remembered by those who knew and loved her as being a loving and devoted wife, mother and "mom mom" to her adoring family. Family traditions were very important to her, especially during the holidays. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting for family and friends. Her presence will be greatly missed by those she touched in this life with her caring ways.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was sadly preceded in death by a son, George J. Hunzer Jr., on Jan. 18, 1997; by a sister, Jacqueline Scholl; and by several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her beloved husband, George, at home; daughter, Jennifer L. Andrews and her fiance, Jonathan Warke, also at home; sons, Brian Hunzer and his fiancee, Lauren Silinski, Bear Creek Twp.; Jason Hunzer and his fiancee, Chrissy Ruggere, Plains Twp.; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Diane Walker, Wilkes-Barre; Sandra McCarroll, Plains Twp.; Dorothy Hayes and her husband, The Rev. Hadley, pastor, Bear Creek; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and the beloved family Chorkie, Rags, as well as many dear friends locally and in Myrtle Beach.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hunzer will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., with her brother-in-law, the Rev. Hadley R. Hayes, officiating.
Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, state Route 415, Dallas, where the rite of committal will be conferred.
Relatives and friends may join Mr. Hunzer and his family for visitation and shared remembrances from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Joyce's family would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in her memory, kindly give consideration to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019