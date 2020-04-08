|
Joyce R. Shiplett, 94, of Poplar Street, Kingston, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Wesley Village Nursing Facility.
Born in Altoona on March 24, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Harold D. Rutter and C. Helen Croyle Rutter.
She graduated from Altoona High School in 1944 and attended the Altoona School of Nursing, graduating with her R.N. degree in 1947. She gained practical experience at Altoona General and Byberry Hospital in Philadelphia where she concentrated on OB/GYN.
She married fellow Altoona High alum, Herman Shiplett, in 1948, when he graduated from Millersville State College. They moved to Kingston where he got a job at Kingston High School, joined Kingston Presbyterian Church, and started their family. Over the course of the next 12 years, they had six children and Joyce had her hands full as a full-time mom. She kept up with her nursing affiliation, became a Girl Scout leader and joined many PTAs.
As her children became more independent, Joyce became more involved in church and community activities.
She was a guiding force behind the merger of Kingston Presbyterian and Kingston Methodist Churches after the devastation of Hurricane Agnes. She went on to serve the new Church of Christ Uniting as a member of Parish Council, served as Moderator (1975 and 1976), Sunday school teacher, lay preacher, coordinator of bereavement dinners and church choir member (for over 30 years). She also helped assemble the weekly Courier and became the unofficial church historian. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for over 25 years and worked with the Al Beech West Side Food Bank, ending up on the boards of both organizations.
She was a member of the Council of Churches, a member of the local Presbytery, a representative to the regional Presbyterian Synod, attended the yearly national Presbyterian Conference and as a member of Church Women United, attended national conferences as a local representative.
Her nursing experiences remained an integral part of her life. She volunteered for Red Cross blood drives and worked with Planned Parenthood. She also was a 43-year participant in the Harvard Nurses Health Study, a semi-annual survey by Harvard Medical School, which charts the demographics of over 50,000 nursing colleagues in the United States.
In addition to her love of singing, Joyce was an accomplished pianist and passed her love of music down to her children and grandchildren. She filled her "free time" with grandchildren, cooking for family, travel, reading, puzzles, catching up with friends and of course, watching Jeopardy.
Joyce was greeted in heaven by her husband of 53 years, Herman W. Shiplett; son, Steven; brother, Harold Rutter; sister, Edris Colyer; and son-in-law, John Whipple.
Surviving are daughters, Susan Hopkins and husband, Ken, Aberdeen, Md.; and Karen Whipple, Swoyersville; sons, Alan, Inkerman; Bruce, Fredricksburg, Va.; and Timothy and wife, Tracey, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Joshua Hopkins and wife, Kerie; Sarah Hopkins; Jennifer Murphy and husband, Eric; Jonathan Whipple, Samantha Whipple; Alan Shiplett; Emily Shiplett; Lauren Shiplett; Matthew Shiplett; and great-grandchildren, Jake, Mia and Colin; Chrystine and Julian; Dean and Eliza; brother, Gene Rutter and wife, Donna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce has meant so much to so many, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent, leader, mentor, organizer, team player, advisor, beacon of hope. She leaves an enormous void in the lives of everyone she touched.
A private graveside service for the family will be held in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton, with the Rev. Carol Fleming officiating.
Arrangements have been made through Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held in Church of Christ Uniting, Sprague Avenue, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 8, 2020