Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Sauers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Sauers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Sauers Obituary

Joyce Sauers, 61, Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Iselin, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Gasper and Dorothy (Powell) Intelicato.

Joyce was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Ronald in 2018; her mother and father-in-law, Dolores and Charles Sauers; and her sister, Judith Intelicato.

Joyce is survived by her son, James Sauers; and her brother, Joseph Intelicato and his wife, Mary Anne; as well as her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements will be held privately and at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -