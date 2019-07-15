Joyce Stofko, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, most recently of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, following a brief illness.



Joyce was a graduate of Exeter High School and a longtime employee of Boscov's in Wilkes-Barre, where she worked as department manager for many years.



Joyce was proudest of her children and took extra pleasure in spending time with her many grandchildren. She loved the beach and her annual trips to Wildwood were the high point of many of her family's summers.



Joyce was the daughter of the late Alex and Anna Stofko. She was predeceased by siblings, Joseph Stofko, Ann Marie Holtzman and Antoinette (Toni) Moses; and ex-husband, Peter Cicacci.



She is survived by her son, Mark Cicacci, his wife, Mollie, and her grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Zack, McMurray; daughter, Jill Cicacci, her husband, Chris Hoyt; and her grandchildren, William Cicacci, Peter Cicacci and Sabrina Cicacci Hoyt, Palm Coast, Fla.; and daughter, Jennifer Gobbler, her husband, Eric, and grandchildren, Cody, Colin and Kailie Gobbler, Wilkes-Barre.



She is also survived by her sister, Johanna; and brother-in-law, Victor Malinowski, Exeter.



Joyce's great-grandchildren are Peter Jacob Cicacci, Liam Cicacci, Payton Gobbler Poray, Kegan Gobbler, Kinley Gobbler and Mason Gobbler. She also had many nieces and nephews.



Private services are being planned for a later date.