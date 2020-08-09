Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Young Obituary

Joyce Ann Young, 52, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at home with her family at her side.

She was the daughter of James Young and Joyce Klem Young Smith. She was the granddaughter of the late Nick Klem.

John Holena was her boyfriend of 10 years. They spent every waking moment together. Joyce was with her son's father, Brian Malast, who preceded her in death, for 20 years.

Everyone agrees she was a "ball of fun." You could always have a good laugh with Joyce (Winky). She was beautiful inside and out.

Winky is survived by her son, James G. Malast and wife Kristy Rubin Malast; parents, James Young and his wife, Rita; and Joyce Young Smith; brothers, Nick and Bowie; boyfriend, John Holena; best friend, Ms. Terry Ducey.

A memorial service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth. CDC guidelines will be in place, including wearing a facial covering, following social distancing and refraining from excessive physical contact.

Joyce is now at peace at home in God's arms. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Eternal rest, grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.

We all love you, Wink!


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -