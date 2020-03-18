|
Jude Thaddeus Kotch went home to be with the Lord and savior, Jesus, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was 55.
Jude was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Fla. Upon graduation from Embry-Riddle, Jude was commissioned in the United States Army and rose to the rank of 1st lieutenant. He served in multiple U.S. Army capacities as a pilot, Army intelligence, Military police and small arms specialist. He was awarded the highest peace-time medal for bravery for his life saving efforts in the field. Jude served in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central America. He functioned as high security for in the Middle East. After his return to civilian life he served as a Texas peace officer during which time he acted as security detail for many dignitaries including then vice president Dick Cheney. Jude later became an avid photographer with photo prints from four continents. But his greatest love were his sons, whom he was most proud of, Stephen P., Minnesota, and Andrew C., California.
He is also survived by his parents, Stephen and Mary Ann Kotch, Dallas; sister, Corinne and her husband, Joseph Musto, Kingston; brother, Kristopher, Kingston; aunt Marian Dicton, Rutland, Vt.; uncle, Joseph Flannery, Hanover Twp.; cousins; nephews; and nieces.
Because of the current COVID-19 virus guidelines, a public memorial service will be held and announced at a later time from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Keystone Mission, Wilkes-Barre, or Paul's House of Valor Foundation Clinic, Kunkletown.
Condolences for Jude's family can be made on the funeral home web site at www.disquefuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 18, 2020