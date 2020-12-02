Home

Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
Judee M. D'Amato


1961 - 2020
Judee M. D'Amato Obituary

Judee M. D'Amato, 59, of Harding, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Newark, N.J., on July 18, 1961, Judee was the daughter of Frances Kaprosch Holleran and the late John E. Holleran.

In addition to her father, Judee was preceded in death by her son, Matthew D'Amato; and her daughter, Margaret Garrett.

Surviving are her husband, Mike D'Amato; her sons, Justin Garrett, Exeter; and David Garrett, Harding; her stepdaughter, Michelle Laurentino, N.J.; her three grandchildren, Olivia and Oliver Garrett; and Ciana Michelle Laurentino; her brother, John Holleran, Harding; her sister, Peggy Booth, Harveys Lake; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with Monsignor John J. Sempa officiating.

Entombment will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to help defray funeral expenses.


