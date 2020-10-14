Home

Judith A. Yaple


1944 - 2020
Judith A. Yaple Obituary

Judith A. Yaple, 76, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on Jan. 1, 1944, the daughter of the late Carroll Max and Daphne Grayson Crane.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Terry Yaple; sons, David and Michael Kittle; daughters, Tracey Turner and Melissa Kittle; brother, Michael Crane; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, corner of routes 118 and 29, Pikes Creek.

There will be no calling hours.

Online condolences may be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.


