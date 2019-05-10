Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Blackwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Ann Allabaugh Blackwell, 75, of Fairmount Twp., died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at CMC, Scranton.



Born Dec. 30, 1943, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late William and Arlene Muchler Allabaugh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Francis Blackwell Jr. on Jan. 16, 2017.



Mrs. Blackwell attended the former Harter High School in West Nanticoke and then graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1962.



She was a member of the Bethel Hill United Methodist Church and the Ladies Society of the Church.



Her hobbies included yardsaling, sewing, shopping, gardening and doll collecting.



Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Allabaugh, and by a sister, Susan Jones.



Surviving are her four children, Tammy Keller and her husband, David, Benton; Lori Pizano and her husband, Kenneth, Dallas; Delbert Blackwell and his wife, Tyna, Connecticut; Karen Stanski and her husband, Richard, Sweet Valley; seven grandchildren, Megan Keller, loved by Steve Visniski; David Keller Jr., loved by Brianna Fornicola; Kenneth Pizano Jr., loved by Lauren Frisbie; Amanda Pizano, loved by Mike Pikaitis; Sarah Stanski, loved by Frank Kutz; Nathan Stanski and Rob Wiggins; siblings, Arlene Gallagher, Debbie Jayne, Richard Allabaugh, Paul Allabaugh and Billy Allabaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. May 18 in Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 313 Bethel Hill Road, Sweet Valley, with the Rev. Michael Bodek, officiating.



A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. May 18 in the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Carl Harrison, 37 Jackson Hill Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656.



Arrangements are under the direction of McMichael Funeral Home Inc., Benton.



To send condolences or for additional information, please visit our website,

Judith Ann Allabaugh Blackwell, 75, of Fairmount Twp., died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at CMC, Scranton.Born Dec. 30, 1943, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late William and Arlene Muchler Allabaugh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Francis Blackwell Jr. on Jan. 16, 2017.Mrs. Blackwell attended the former Harter High School in West Nanticoke and then graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1962.She was a member of the Bethel Hill United Methodist Church and the Ladies Society of the Church.Her hobbies included yardsaling, sewing, shopping, gardening and doll collecting.Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Allabaugh, and by a sister, Susan Jones.Surviving are her four children, Tammy Keller and her husband, David, Benton; Lori Pizano and her husband, Kenneth, Dallas; Delbert Blackwell and his wife, Tyna, Connecticut; Karen Stanski and her husband, Richard, Sweet Valley; seven grandchildren, Megan Keller, loved by Steve Visniski; David Keller Jr., loved by Brianna Fornicola; Kenneth Pizano Jr., loved by Lauren Frisbie; Amanda Pizano, loved by Mike Pikaitis; Sarah Stanski, loved by Frank Kutz; Nathan Stanski and Rob Wiggins; siblings, Arlene Gallagher, Debbie Jayne, Richard Allabaugh, Paul Allabaugh and Billy Allabaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.Services will be held at 11 a.m. May 18 in Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 313 Bethel Hill Road, Sweet Valley, with the Rev. Michael Bodek, officiating.A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. May 18 in the church.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Carl Harrison, 37 Jackson Hill Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656.Arrangements are under the direction of McMichael Funeral Home Inc., Benton.To send condolences or for additional information, please visit our website, www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.com Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2019

