Judith Ann BLACKWELL

BLACKWELL, Judith Ann - Fairmount Twp. Services, Saturday, 11 a.m., Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, Sweet Valley. Visitation, 10 a.m. until the service.

CUMBO, Florence B. - West Pittston. Services, Saturday, 8:45 a.m., Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, Pittston. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Parish, Pittston.

CUMMINGS, Francis Thomas - Wilkes-Barre. Memorial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville.

DATES, Zoey Olivia Renee - Family and friends, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Mamary-Durkin Funeral Services, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

DIXON, Charles E. - Celebration of life, June 9, 1 to 5 p.m., Larksville Legion, 354 E. State St., Larksville. Food and refreshment will be served. RSVP by May 22 with Judy at 570-283-9076.

FULLER, Faye M. - Exeter. Friends, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Service, 4 p.m.

GUBUSKI, John J. - Wilkes-Barre. Funeral services, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Simon S. Russin Funeral Home Inc., 136 Maffett St., Plains Twp. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. Friends, 8:30 a.m. until the services.

HAYDT, Randall J. - North Carolina. Celebration of life, June 1, 2 p.m., 1698 Stairville Road, Mountain Top. Rain date June 8. The family promises too much food and invites all friends and relatives.

HOMSCHEK, James E. - Avoca. Blessing service, Saturday, 1 p.m., St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.

KLIAMOVICH-TOMCHIK, Lisa - Celebration of life, Saturday, noon, St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.

LIPINSKI, Gary - Wilkes-Barre. Celebration of life, June 2, 2 p.m., Kirby Park. All are welcome.

MATTERN, Keith George - Forty Fort. Service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

MATURI, Michael Thomas - Port Richey, Fla. Celebration of life, May 26, 2 p.m., Shavertown United Methodist Church.

PANZETTA, Suzanne R. - Pittston. Services, Saturday, 6 p.m., Baloga Funeral Home Inc., Pittston. Friends, Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m.

PREVILON, Ta'Rese Rahjaan - Wilkes-Barre. Friends, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

ROSICA, Dr. James Amedeo - Tallahassee, Fla. Funeral, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Church. Visitation, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

SUCHOCKI, Ronald F. - West Wyoming. Visitation, Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m., Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.

TURNER, Ray W. - Celebration of life, Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 35 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends, 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 18, 2019
