Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Judith Ann Davis


1945 - 2020
Judith Ann Davis Obituary

Judith Ann Davis, 75, of Sheatown, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Gardens at East Mountain.

Judy was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 1, 1945. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Kulp Davis. Judy was employed as a machine operator in the local garment industry. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She also belonged to the Rose Tucker Adult Center in Nanticoke.

Judy loved music, playing the piano and singing. She enjoyed traveling and day trips with her friends and family. She lived a colorful life and will be sadly missed.

Judy is survived by her brother, John Davis; niece, Stacy Miller; nephew, Matthew Miller; four great-nieces and nephews, Lillian, Logan, Madalyn, and Benjamin; loved ones, Deborah Dundore, Tom and Serena Janovsky, Robert and Brenda Kulp, Douglas and Angela Bedford and Bernadette Kulp.

Private services were held from Earl Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Private interment was held at the convenience of the family.


