Judith Ann Wycallis, 73, of Harveys Lake, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late William Michael Shaughnessy and Marion Lynch Shaughnessy. Judy was graduate of St. John The Evangelist School, Pittston, and attended College Misericordia, Dallas, and earned a master's degree in psychology and adult education. She had also studied American and English literature while attending College Misericordia. Judith was a teacher and guidance counselor with the Pittston Area School District.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Joseph Wycallis, in January 1997; and her brother, Michael Mark Shaughnessy.
Surviving are her sons, Gerald J. Wycallis and his wife, Bridget, Harveys Lake; Matthew Wycallis and his, wife, Stephanie, Dallas; two grandchildren, Matthew and Vivian Wycallis; sister, Mary Theresa Shaughnessy.
Judith, or those close to her called her, "Jude," will be missed dearly. Judith's love for animals, especially dogs and her everlasting love for her children and grandchildren will always be remembered. Judith, an avid reader, often said, "We all get lost sometimes, the trick is to believe we're worth finding." Heaven now has found Judith's beautiful soul and words can't express how much she will be missed.
Funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 9, 2020