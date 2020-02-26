|
|
Judith C. Argenio, 74, of Brookdale Grandon Farms Assisted Living, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Brookdale.
Judy was born July 3, 1945, in Kingston. She was the daughter of the late Elmer K. Armstrong and Beatrice Weaver. She graduated from West Pittston High School in 1963. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in West Pittston, where she served as a Sunday school teacher. Judy resided in West Pittston for over 50 years until moving to Camp Hill in 2000. She was employed as an X-ray technician by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, a medical secretary at Surgical Specialists of the Wyoming Valley and also at Pinnacle Health in Harrisburg.
Judy was a loving mother and wife. She enjoyed visiting her son and daughter in law, playing with the grand dogs, and hanging out with her husband. She will be greatly missed by her family near and far.
She was preceded in death by her step mom, Dorothy Hewitt; and her loving granddogs, Winston and Junior.
Surviving are her loving husband, Joseph F. Argenio Sr.; her son, Joseph F. Argenio Jr. and wife, Donna; and her sister, Debbie Hensley and husband, Eddie; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Her granddogs were Rikki and Cricket.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. The interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Our family wishes to thank the caregivers at Brookdale Grandon Farms and Residential Hospice for their love, care and support during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the Harrisburg Area Humane Society or the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2020