Judith M. Christian, 70, a longtime resident of Philadelphia, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie Stoltz Christian, and was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from College Misericordia, Dallas, and her Master of Arts Degree in psychology from Marywood College, Scranton.
Judith launched her career in teaching in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, serving longest at J.M. Coughlin High School, where she was also the girls basketball coach. In 1985, she moved to Philadelphia, where she taught at the Jesuit-run Saint Joseph's Preparatory School, retiring approximately five years ago. At The Prep, Judy had a long tenure as chairwoman of the English department. She also served as moderator of the school newspaper, together with her friend, the late Julia Rodgers. Judy and Julie were digital publishing experts who greatly enhanced the Prep's messaging. In addition, Judy was the recipient of The Ignatian Award, the Prep's highest honor. Her students have gone on to distinguish themselves in the fields of journalism, editing, and various other national pursuits.
Judy was an avid reader and maintained a wide net of friends and former students who shared her enthusiasm for the written word. She was a consummate professional and dedicated teacher, recognizing the potential in every student entrusted to her. Her legacy lies in the thousands of lives she touched as a teacher.
Surviving are brother, Edward and wife, Margaret, Stroudsburg; her sister, Kathryn Krupsha and husband, Andrew, Sugarloaf; nephew, Edward Christian and wife, Cynthia, East Stroudsburg; niece, Patti Linnnane and husband, Matthew, Harrisburg; nephew, Christian Krupsha and wife, Kimberly, Kingston; niece, Kerry Pakula and husband, Kenneth, Alexandria, Va.; plus two great-nieces and three great-nephews. Also surviving are her many friends, especially her longtime friend, Dr. Agnes Cardoni and husband, John, Dupont.
A funeral will be held Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time at Corpus Christi Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Internment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. A memorial service will also be held in Philadelphia at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to your .
Funeral arrangements provided by Lehman Funeral Services. Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 7, 2019