Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
127 Stephenson St.
Duryea, PA
View Map
Judith Marie Nowakowski Obituary
Judith Marie Nowakowski, 78, of Duryea, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 2, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Blasco and Stella Wasielewski Blasco.

Judith was a graduate of Pittston High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College.

Since the age of 14, she began working as a church organist and later became choir director. Most of her tenure was spent at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, where she was a member.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister and will be truly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, George "Nipper" Nowakowski; daughters, Linda Oliveri and her husband, Albert, Pittston; Maria Mazzarella and her husband, Tony, Laflin; and Laura Brady and her husband, Gene, Duryea; son, Thomas Nowakowski and his wife, Jackie, West Pittston; grandchildren, A.J. Oliveri, Amanda Oliveri, Alyssa Sicurella, Matthew, Lauren and Nicolas Mazzarella, Ava, Olivia and Geno Brady, Thomas Nowakowski, David Brocca, and Jacqueline Nowakowski; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Lake and her husband, Bob, Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church on Saturday. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Miles for Michael Foundation.

To leave a condolence, visit Mrs. Nowakowski's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 19, 2019
