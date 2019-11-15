Home

Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Ohav Zedek Cemetery
Chestnut Street
Hanover Township, PA
View Map
Judith Pripstein


1932 - 2019
Judith Pripstein Obituary
Judith Pripstein, 87, of Austin, Texas, and Long Beach Island, N.J., died Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019, at her Austin home.

Born in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Wiseman Callet. She was a graduate of Penn State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree and where she met her loving husband, Donald, of 65 years.

Judith was a member of the Jewish Community Center, Long Beach Island; Agudas Achim Synagogue, Austin, Texas; and Congregation Emanu-el Israel, Greensburg. Being an avid reader, she was a trivia expert. She enjoyed doing cross stitch and needlepoint. Mrs. Pripstein was a science teacher for Greensburg/Salem Middle School and was the chairman of the science department.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved brother-in-law, Irwin Pripstein.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Sondi Pripstein and her husband, Michael Diesenhaus, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Elaine Thomas, Ambler; and Amy Beggs and her husband, Jerry, Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, Justin Thomas and his wife, Carolyn, Wheat Ridge, Colo.; Lindsay Manchin and her husband, Chris, Conshohocken; Jason Beggs, Austin, Texas; Robert Beggs, San Marcos, Texas; and one great-grandson, Russell Thomas.

A graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Chestnut Street, Hanover Twp., with Rabbi Dovid Kaplan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the Crohn's & Colitus Foundation of America or .

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 15, 2019
