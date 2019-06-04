Home

Judy A. Fillman-DeLarche

Judy A. Fillman-DeLarche Obituary
Judy A. Fillman-DeLarche, 72, of Mountain Top, passed into eternal life Saturday, May 18, 2019, following a courageous battle with progressive multiple sclerosis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, all six sisters and brothers; two sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and four nephews.

She is survived by husband, George; children, Christopher, Melanie, Marion and Laura; grandchildren, Michaeline, Madeline, Nanette, Nicolas and Lucien; sister-in-law, Regina Fillman; brother-in-law, Robert Yermal; and 14 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at noon July 6 in Christ United Methodist Church, 175 S. Main Road, Mountain Top, where Judy was the secretary and taught Sunday school for decades, prior to becoming disabled.

In Judy's memory, donations may be made to the church.

McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 4, 2019
