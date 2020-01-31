|
Judy E. Thoma Panaway was greeted at heaven's gate by her fur-babies, Eli, Cosmo and Rollie, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 49, after fighting a valiant battle against Type-1 diabetes.
Youngest child of the late Frank and Patricia Hargrave Thoma; beloved wife of Joseph; loving sister of Barbara (Pete) Chippel; Patricia Matthews; Suzanne (Greg) Provenzano; Frank L. Thoma III (Barbara); and Jacqueline Richard; dear daughter-in-law of Joseph and Mary Ann Panaway; and also survived by her loving extended family; and her fur-baby, Lewie.
Judy was a graduate of Dallas Area High School. She attended Luzerne County Community College. Judy worked in retail, banking and as an office manager. Her great passions in life were her dogs and her family, in that order.
At Judy's request, there will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local humane society.
Arrangements are from The Pennsylvania Burial Co. Inc. (215) 334-1717.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020