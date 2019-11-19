Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Lesso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Lesso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Lesso Obituary
Judy Lesso of Throop passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at age 68.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Doris Sartor. Judy, a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, was retired from Fabcor Inc. She was a member of the choir at Blessed Sacrament Parish, a member of the Faith Sharing Group and a daily communicant.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Babinski and husband, David; two grandchildren, Maxwell and Natalie; her brother, David Sartor; nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. by Monsignor Michael Delaney in Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -