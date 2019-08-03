Home

Judy N. Lancaster, 67, of Falls, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Meshoppen, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Hazel Coolbaugh Walter. She was educated in Tunkhannock schools. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the former Notarianni Produce of Scranton.

Surviving are her husband, Steve Lancaster; daughter, Karen Seward Beaumont; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Bob Walter, Exeter Twp.; sisters, Sue Bauman, Scranton, Joanne Cheslok, Old Forge; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were at the convenience of the family from the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309, Monroe Twp.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 3, 2019
