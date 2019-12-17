|
|
Juleann M. Stofey of Philadelphia passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Inglis House, Philadelphia, at the age of 58.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre and was a beloved daughter of John and Theresa Tirpak Stofey.
Juleann was a graduate of Mansfield University with a bachelor of science degree in clinical and general dietetics and continued her education at the Texas Women's University, Houston, completing an American Dietetics Association Internship and graduate course work. Juleann was a dedicated employee of Fox Chase Cancer Center for over 20 years as a clinical research nutritionist and nutrition support dietitian. She had also previously worked at both Hahnemann and Episcopal Hospitals. Juleann enjoyed cooking and sharing meals with family and friends, decorating for the holidays and spending time with her sister, brother-in-law, nephew and their dogs, Rags, Stevie and Benji.
Juleann was challenged by a diagnosis of chronic progressive multiple sclerosis at the age of 30, however she was fiercely independent and persevered courageously for many years, eventually becoming a long term resident of the Ingles House.
Juleann is survived by two sisters, Marylynn Windish and her husband, Joseph, Hatboro; and Ann Marie Stofey, Bear Creek; and a nephew, Ryan Windish, and his partner Stephanie Nienhuis, Los Angeles.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 10 a.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Her interment will follow in Sacred Heart Slovak Cemetery, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Juleann's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
To share condolences, visit www.schneiderfuneralhome.net.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 17, 2019