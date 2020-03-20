Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Julia Anna Orzechowski


1924 - 2020
Julia Anna Orzechowski Obituary
Julia Anna Orzechowski, 95, of Oviedo, Fla., and formerly of Exeter, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Julia was born in Fairmont, W. Va.; a daughter of the late Rocco and Bambina Giliberte Danino. She was a member of Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas.

Julia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Edward Orzechowski, in 2003; son-in-law, Joseph Ginthner; daughter-in-law, Darlene Orzechowski; grandson, Michael Ginthner; brothers and sisters, Mary Amato; Rose Mazzoni; Virginia McGowan; Joanne Affatato; Louis Danio; Paul Danio; and Patsy Danio.

Surviving are her children, Carol Ann Ginthner, Wilkes-Barre; Joseph Orzechowski, Kingston; Frances Dionne and her husband, Roger, Oviedo, Fla.; and Michael Orzechowski and his wife, Donna, Lyme, N.H.; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Private interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

A public celebration of Julia's life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Julia's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 20, 2020
