More Obituaries for Julia Diaco
Julia J. Diaco

Julia J. Diaco, 91, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born in County Galway, Ireland, daughter of the late John and Nora Lyons Collins. She was a member of St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception Church and was a past member of the Donegal Society.

Mrs. Diaco was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2004.

She is survived by her sons, John Diaco Jr. and Danny Diaco; daughter, Colleen and her husband, John Evans; grandsons, Nicholas, Michael and Matthew Diaco; sister, Kathleen Higgins.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 26, 2020
