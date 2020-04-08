Home

Julia J. Olejar

Julia J. Olejar Obituary
Julia J. Olejar of Nanticoke passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020.

Born in Nanticoke on Dec. 1, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Mary Walczak Kensicki Kencitzski, who had both emigrated from their native Poland.

She worked as a seamstress for many years. She was also a longtime member of Holy Trinity Parish, Nanticoke.

Julia especially enjoyed cooking for her family and praying the rosary.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; sisters, Hermina Kensicki (infant, Lillian Krashinski, Agnes Corr, Celia Wasilewski, Cassie Kolodgie, Irene Antolik, Ann George and Tessie Sudo; brothers, Leo and Frank Kencitzski.

Julia is survived by a large extended family, including daughter, Sylvia Petroski and her husband, Stanley, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Charlene Para and her husband, Robert; Darlene Luca; Pamela Bullock and her husband, Chris; Stanley Jr.; Matthew; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Christian, Jeffrey, Raeann and Kenny; and nieces, Virgil Kahl; and Virginia Linskey.

A private graveside service and internment was held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 8, 2020
