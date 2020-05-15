Home

Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
To be announced at a later date
Julia Kozey Obituary
Julia Kozey, 88, of Wilkes-Barre, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Plains Twp. on June 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Goobic Kromo.

She was the winner of the American Legion Award in 1945 and valedictorian of Plains High School 1949. She was a choir member of Holy Resurrection Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Wilkes-Barre, and treasurer of the Father (now St.) Alexis Toth Russian Club.

Upon marrying in 1953, she moved to Mountain Top, and St. Therese Residence, Wilkes-Barre, in 2011. Julia was a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre, at the time of her death.

Julia spent many years caring for her husband while working full-time and maintaining their home. She enjoyed receiving visits from her children and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Kozey, in 1995; and sister, Marguerite Hart, in 1993.

Surviving are her son, John Kozey, Syosset, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Stephen, Peter, Kyra and Kayla; and her daughter, Karen Mihoci; Karen's husband, Richard; and grandchildren, Ryan and Adam.

Julia received an Orthodox Christian burial Tuesday at St. Tikhon's Monastery, South Canaan.

Arrangement are by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2020
