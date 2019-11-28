|
Julia Marie Gancarcik Savakinus, a life resident of Hudson, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances Bonetski Gancarcik and the devoted mother to her son, Robert Savakinus.
A proud graduate of St. Nicholas High School, she studied accounting at Wilkes University before entering the workforce. Julia worked in the accounting department for Medico Industries, C.E.O., and Leslie Fay. She retired from Leslie Fay in the early 1990s.
After retiring, she filled her time by pursuing her interest in collecting coins, antique jewelry, building a Victorian dollhouse and most of all, spending time with her son. They enjoyed traveling together to Atlantic City and Niagara Falls, attending concerts and watching old movies. They were also great supporters of the Lackawanna Historical Society and attended many events.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents; her husband, Robert; brother, Joseph; and sister, Frances Marie.
In addition to her son, Robert, Julia is survived by daughter-in-law, MaryAnn, Carbondale; brother, Michael, Bethlehem; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Julie will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Michael Kloton. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 28, 2019