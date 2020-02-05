Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Raineri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia M. Raineri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia M. Raineri Obituary
Julia M. Raineri, 87, a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Born May 21, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Bertha Gossart Madden, Harvey's Lake.

A graduate of Pringle High School, Julia continued her education and retired from Mercy Hospital where she was a licensed practical nurse.

Julia was a strong woman who lived life to its fullest. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed spending time with people, shopping and playing in the casinos at Mohegan Sun and Atlantic City. Her family was most important.

The love of her life, Julia's husband of 51 years, William C. Raineri, with whom she enjoyed countless drives to Penn Lake and Atlantic City, died on Aug. 18, 2004. A daughter, Carol Paglianite; brothers, Anthony and James Madden; and sisters, Patricia Uzdilla; Ann Fox; Alberta Rembish; and Marion Williams, also preceded her in death.

She will be greatly missed by her sons; Dr. William and his wife, Mary, Liverpool, N.Y.; Anthony and his wife, Gina, Shavertown; and Charles and his wife, Erin, Bethlehem; daughters, Tina and her husband, George Tomascik, Florida; and Suzy and her husband, Dennis Koshier, Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kristen, Beth, George, Anthony, Gino, Mia, Samuel and Benjamin; great-grandchildren, Greyson, Cole, Lilly, Rowan and Gianna; sister, Theresa Androckitis; nieces; nephews; and other family; and friends.

Julia's entire family is thankful for the loving, compassionate care she received from her daughter-in-law, Gina, and the staff of Meadows Nursing Center.

Julia's family will celebrate her life privately.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Julia's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -