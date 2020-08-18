Home

Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
40 W. Main St
Nanticoke, PA
View Map
Resources
Julia M. "Julie" Thomas


1963 - 2020
Julia M. "Julie" Thomas Obituary

Julia M. "Julie" Thomas, 56, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loving family.

After battling illness for the past year and a half, she was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Born Sept. 8, 1963, in Cleveland, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late William H. Thomas and the late Mary Lou Davis Thomas Zdipko. Julie lived in Nanticoke most of her life and graduated from John S. Fine High School, Nanticoke, Class of 1982.

She was employed as a purchasing and receiving coordinator by Keyco Distributors, Hanover Twp., for 17 years, retiring last fall due to her illness. She was also employed by Golden Technology and H&R Block.

She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Nanticoke, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 834, where she played an active role in various social events and community outreach. Julie was a very social person who enjoyed life. She was always "the life of the party," and was the type of person that everybody wanted to say hello to. She was an avid sports fan and loved trips to the casinos. Her biggest accomplishment was her devotion to her family. She was a best friend to her children, Tommy and Nicole, and loved time with her grandson, Wyatt.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Michael Zdipko, on Aug. 10, 2019; and her mother, Mary Lou (Babe) Zdipko, on May 21, 2020.

Surviving are her daughter, Nicole Fortuna, Nanticoke; son, Thomas Fortuna (Katie Bennett), Plains Twp.; grandson, Wyatt Fortuna; companion, John Rosick; sister, Beth McCagh and husband, Frank, Southwest Ranches, Fla.; brother, William J. Thomas Sr. (Chris Kozak), Nanticoke; nephews, John McCagh and wife, Auna; and William Thomas Jr.; a niece, Megan Indeglia and husband, Paul; great-nephews, Nicholas and Anthony Indeglia; and great-niece, Braeya McCagh.

Viewing and visitation hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Zion United Church of Christ, 40 W. Main St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Barry M. Lohman, her pastor, officiating.

Private interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery, West Nanticoke.

To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.


