Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Elenchik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Marie Elenchik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Marie Elenchik Obituary
Julia Marie Elenchik,76, of Orange in Franklin Twp., passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., from complications of multiple myeloma after a long courageous fight.

Born on Aug. 19, 1943, in Plains Twp., Julia was the daughter of the late Michael and Alice Katsock. She grew up in the Plains area and was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, class of 1961.

Julia was married to John Elenchik and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year. She was employed by Prudential Insurance before taking time off to raise her three children, later she went back to work for H&R Block.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Michael; and sister, Nancy Radzville.

Julia is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Pamela Bufalino and husband, James, Duryea; Cyndi Kleinberger and husband, Chris, Pittston Twp.; brothers, Richard and wife, Connie, Long Island, N.Y.; John and wife, Vivian, Yardley; Allan and wife, Larisa, Laflin; sister, Alice Adamski and husband, John, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Austin, Andrew and Alexa.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral was held by the family in Mount Olivet Cemetery, services were performed by Father Alco.

Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -