|
|
Julia Marie Elenchik,76, of Orange in Franklin Twp., passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., from complications of multiple myeloma after a long courageous fight.
Born on Aug. 19, 1943, in Plains Twp., Julia was the daughter of the late Michael and Alice Katsock. She grew up in the Plains area and was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, class of 1961.
Julia was married to John Elenchik and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year. She was employed by Prudential Insurance before taking time off to raise her three children, later she went back to work for H&R Block.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Michael; and sister, Nancy Radzville.
Julia is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Pamela Bufalino and husband, James, Duryea; Cyndi Kleinberger and husband, Chris, Pittston Twp.; brothers, Richard and wife, Connie, Long Island, N.Y.; John and wife, Vivian, Yardley; Allan and wife, Larisa, Laflin; sister, Alice Adamski and husband, John, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Austin, Andrew and Alexa.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral was held by the family in Mount Olivet Cemetery, services were performed by Father Alco.
Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 16, 2020