Julie Ann Timek

Julie Ann Timek Obituary

Julie Ann Timek, 58, of Searle Street, Pittston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in the care of Geisinger Wilkes Barre South Hospice Unit.

Born Sept. 1, 1962, she was raised in Port Blanchard and educated in the Pittston Area School District. She worked for various manufacturers in the Wyoming Valley.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frances Timek; and brother, Jon Timek.

Julie is survived by her mother, Mary; son, Carl Mantanye and wife. Nicole; sister, Marlene Wright and husband. Bill; brother, Frank Timek and wife. Lisa; companion, Allan Gallo; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Julie's family is extremely grateful for the incredible care provided by the staff at Geisinger.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.


