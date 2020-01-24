Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese's Church
Shavertown, PA
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Therese's Church
Shavertown, PA
June B. Fry Obituary
June B. Fry 94, of Shavertown, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 20, 2020, at Mercy Center, Dallas, while in the company of loved ones.

Born in Kingston and raised in South Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Betty Strome Gregory. She graduated Meyers High School, Class of 1944. June went to work in a munitions factory and the Boston Store before marrying Joseph Fry in 1946; she then devoted herself to raising five children.

June was a member of St. Therese's Parish, Shavertown. She enjoyed nature, gardening, the front porch, reading, talking to neighbors, sweets and Frank Sinatra. She had a special fondness for animals, and often nursed injured birds back to health.

June was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Joseph W. Fry (2005); and her daughter, Diane Koronkiewicz (1990). Also, siblings, Charlotte, Lucille, Franklin and Donald Gregory; and Corrine Conyngham.

Surviving are children, Karen Fry and husband, Herb Baldwin, Dallas; Laurie Fry and husband, Chris Hopkins, Twisp, Wash.; Joseph Fry and wife, Stacy, Mountain Top; Allison Friedman, Shavertown; 13 wonderful grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Dorothy Gregory, Shavertown; son-in-law, Steve Koronkiewicz, Hammond, La.; and former son-in-law, Rob Friedman, Dallas.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. James Paisley at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Therese's Church, Shavertown, followed by interment in Memorial Shrine Burial Park.

Friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wyoming Valley SPCA or Blue Chip Animal Refuge.

The family would also like to acknowledge the compassion and skill of Dr. Lanning Anselmi; and the special caregivers at Wilkes-Barre General ER; John Heinz Rehabilitation; and Mercy Center Inpatient. Bless you all!
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 24, 2020
