|
|
June Davis Johnston, 92, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehab Center, Dallas.
Born in Mt. Pocono, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Elizabeth (Davies) Davis. June was a graduate of Scranton Central High School, attended Pennsylvania State University and graduated from Marywood University.
June was a teacher in the Lehman-Jackson school district for one year and the Dallas School District (teaching fifth and sixth grades) for 20 years.
She was a member of Dallas United Methodist Church for more than 60 years.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 64 years, Robert S. Johnston.
She is survived by daughter, Susan Iannuzzo and her husband, Joseph, Bear Creek Twp.; son, David Johnston, Virginia Beach, Va.; sisters, Verna Hegelein, Pawleys Island, S.C.; Mary White, Clemson, S.C.; and nieces and nephews.
June's family would like to thank Dr. Lanning Anselmi and staff for their compassionate care over these many years.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family.
Memorial contributions, may be made to the Dallas United Methodist Church, 4 Parsonage St., Dallas, PA 18612.
Arrangements are from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 14, 2020