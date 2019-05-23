Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Jeanette Brocca. View Sign Service Information Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home 504 Wyoming Avenue Wyoming , PA 18644 (570)-693-1130 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara Parish 224 Memorial St. Exeter , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

June Jeanette Brocca, 84, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019, at Highland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Exeter.



She was born Dec. 21, 1934, in Plymouth, to the late Eugene Gray and Neta Birth Jones.



She was a beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother.



June loved crafting, gardening and cooking. She loved the outdoors. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Preceding her in death was her husband, John Brocca; granddaughter, Sarah M. Bryk; and her brother, Eugene Gray.



Surviving are daughters, Brenda Shuleski, Wyoming; Linda Podell and her husband, Rand, Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Jami Koch, Shavertown; PJ Bryk, Groton, N.Y.; Anna Fields, Benbrook, Texas; great-grandchildren, Natasha and Jude Koch, Viena Bryk, Lily Fields, James Podell; brother, David Jones, Hunlock Creek; sister, Margaret Pryor, Hanover Twp.; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara Parish, 224 Memorial St., Exeter, with the Rev. Michael E. Finn celebrating.



All family and friends wishing to attend Mass are asked to go directly to the church.



Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Wyoming.



There will be no calling hours.



In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .



Arrangements are by Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



