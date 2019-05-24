June M. Menichini, 82, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.
She was born in Avoca on Oct. 26, 1936, and was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Sweeney Sickler.
June attended St. Mary's Parochial School, Avoca, and graduated from Avoca High School.
Throughout her life, she was employed by Brooks Pants, Schott Optical, and Topps chewing gum. She was a very kind and charitable person, and was very proud of the fact that she received an award as a 15-year supporter to the Program.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John "Jack" Menichini; her grandson, Joey Sofa; brother, William and Robert; and her sister, Dolores D'Annunzio.
June is survived by her husband of 64 years, Attio Menichini; her children, Thomas and his wife, Patricia, Avoca; Paul, Pittston; Margo Sofa and her husband, Joseph, Bernville; and William, Avoca; sisters, Margaret Krishak, Tunkhannock; and Colleen Fredrickson, Melbourne, Fla.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 190 Welles St., 118, Forty Fort, PA 18704.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Interment will be held at a later date in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 24, 2019