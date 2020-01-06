Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Justin Patrick Conway

Justin Patrick Conway Obituary
Justin Patrick Conway, 37, of Plains Twp., passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the former Sharon Tokach and the late Neil Conway and was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. He attended the University of Vermont and Luzerne County Community College.

Justin's careers included landscaping, masonry, carpentry, sales and night club management. He worked hard at whatever endeavor he chose to undertake. He was always willing to try something new. Outside of work, Justin had many favorite pastimes. His adventurous spirit took him skiing, skydiving, and riding motorcycles. His athleticism kept him fishing, golfing, playing soccer, and exercising. His bright mind took him to the poker table and always reading great books. Justin had a warm heart, a quick wit and a loyalty to family and friends.

He will be sorely missed by those who loved him. In addition to his mother, Justin is survived by sisters, Megan Bauducco and her husband, Paul, King of Prussia; Molly Kemp and her husband, Michael, Dunbarton, N.H.; and his beloved nieces, Winnie and Poppy Kemp. Also, his grandmother, Joan Conway; and his aunts, Roxanne Flannery and Michelle Klug and their families.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

The heavens gained a star but the earth lost the brightest light.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 6, 2020
