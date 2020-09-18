Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
Justin Richard Steele

Justin Richard Steele Obituary

Justin Richard Steele, 35, of Liverpool, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, while visiting locally in Lackawanna County.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of Vernon Steele and the late Debra Turner Steele. Justin was a graduate of Dallas High School. He was employed at United Parcel Service as a delivery driver; earlier, with Dairy Farmers of America.

Surviving are his wife, the former Ashley Harris; daughters, Sicilia, Corinna and Isabella Steele; step;children, Amelia McVey and Giadia Hankinson; sister, Jennifer Ganda Linsinbigler; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. COVID-19 precautions will be required: mask and social distancing.

Condolences can be made to Disquefuneralhome.com.


