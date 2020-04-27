|
Justine "Christine" Fosko, 100, of Plains Twp., passed away Friday morning, April 24, 2020. at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.
Born April 22, 1920, Justine was the 10th of 12 children to the late John and Stephania Kulick Katsock of Plains Twp. Her family lived in the Midvale section of Plains Twp. near the site of the new Wilkes-Barre Consolidated High School.
Known to most as Christine, a name she acquired at an early age, Justine was a life resident of Plains Twp.
Justine was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1937, and later attended Empire Beauty School, Wilkes-Barre, earning her certificate in cosmetology and achieved her teacher certification. She and her late husband, Joseph, owned and operated Joe Fosko Bar and Grill on South River Street, Plains Twp., across from Henry Colliery during the years anthracite coal mining flourished in Wyoming Valley. She spent the past 40 years in the home they built together on Parkview Drive. Her favorite pastimes were playing pinochle and watching the Yankees, Liberace and Pennsylvania Polka on TV. Her hobbies included baking, knitting, crocheting and she had a green thumb, growing African violets.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Slovak Church until its closure and merger with St. Andre Bessette Parish, both of North Wilkes-Barre. Justine was also a member of the Plains Volunteer Ambulance Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Fosko; son, Paul P. Fosko; Paul's wife, Patricia Whalen Fosko; and her three brothers and eight sisters.
Surviving are her sons, Joseph J. Fosko Jr. and his wife, Margaret, New Providence, N.J.; and Michael J. Fosko, Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.; grandchildren, Joseph J. Fosko III, Christine Fosko Leck, Sharon Fosko Novich, Kerry Fosko Morra and David Fosko; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A special acknowledgement to Colleen Apanovich who Justine often referred to as her 'lifeline' for the devoted care, affection, loving attention and assistance over many years.
Due to the global state of emergency, private graveside services will be held in Sacred Heart Slovak Cemetery, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to the Plains Volunteer Ambulance Association, 90 Maffett St., Plains Twp., PA 18705.
For information or to leave Justine's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 27, 2020