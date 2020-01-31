|
Justine "Tina" Marie McFarlane, 55, of Plymouth, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Tina was born Sept. 3, 1964, in Philadelphia. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies sports fan and loved her hometown sports teams. She was a social member of the American Legion Post 453 in Plymouth and was formerly employed by Schiel's Supermarket in Wilkes-Barre. Tina was a generous and fun-loving person who loved her family, friends and pets very much, including her beloved dog, Nikki, and her many cats.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Ronald Bilhardt; and her brother, Roy Jacob Bilhardt.
Tina is survived by her mother, Sue Botto, Philadelphia; her daughter, Christine Bilhardt, Edwardsville; her loving partner of 32 years, William McMonigal; sisters, Shirley "Sherry" McFadden, Sicklerville, N.J.; Linda Bates, Maple Shade, N.J.; Suzanne "Sue" Bilhardt, Philadelphia; brother, Joseph "Joe" Dean Bilhardt, Kingston; extended family, Mary and Steve Konrad, Plymouth; Ruth and Jim Micikas, Durango, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.
A memorial service will follow at 11:30 am with the Rev. Ronald Cease officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020