Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justine McFarlane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justine Marie "Tina" McFarlane


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justine Marie "Tina" McFarlane Obituary
Justine "Tina" Marie McFarlane, 55, of Plymouth, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Tina was born Sept. 3, 1964, in Philadelphia. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies sports fan and loved her hometown sports teams. She was a social member of the American Legion Post 453 in Plymouth and was formerly employed by Schiel's Supermarket in Wilkes-Barre. Tina was a generous and fun-loving person who loved her family, friends and pets very much, including her beloved dog, Nikki, and her many cats.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Ronald Bilhardt; and her brother, Roy Jacob Bilhardt.

Tina is survived by her mother, Sue Botto, Philadelphia; her daughter, Christine Bilhardt, Edwardsville; her loving partner of 32 years, William McMonigal; sisters, Shirley "Sherry" McFadden, Sicklerville, N.J.; Linda Bates, Maple Shade, N.J.; Suzanne "Sue" Bilhardt, Philadelphia; brother, Joseph "Joe" Dean Bilhardt, Kingston; extended family, Mary and Steve Konrad, Plymouth; Ruth and Jim Micikas, Durango, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.

A memorial service will follow at 11:30 am with the Rev. Ronald Cease officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -