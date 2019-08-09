|
|
A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, Kaitlyn Jo Cole, left this world unexpectedly, at 27, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Born in Kingston on Sept. 10, 1991, to Maureen Cole and Earl Acosta. Kaitlyn grew up in Harveys Lake, where she attended Lake-Lehman High School and studied to be a veterinary technician shorty after graduating.
Katie has always had a taste for the finer things in life - Bernie's, Grotto Pizza and Red Rooster. On any given day, you could find her on the beach, cozying up with Kira Marie (her four-legged companion) and her favorite Harry Potter novel. She truly did live every day of her life to the fullest. Katie was loved by many, loved so many, but loved her dog Kira the most. If you knew her well or barely at all, she always left you thinking. Whether it was about how absolutely beautiful, ridiculously weird, or crazy she was, she left her mark.
She loved being around her family and friends. She was the life of the party and loved to make everyone laugh. Even if it meant ending with her uncontrollably laughing to the point where she peed her pants - because that happened majority of the time. Kaitlyn will always be remembered for her gypsy soul. Always on the go, never staying put in one place for long.
She will continue to stay with us all through memories, and the laughs she forced us all to endure whether we were in the mood for it or not.
When you think of Katie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. We must come together and laugh for Katie's sake. Katie would have wanted it that way.
She is preceded in death by her Nana, Delores Houssock.
Katie is survived by her loving mother, Maureen Cole; father, Earl Acosta; sisters, Megan McCabe, Sarah Cole and Mallory Acosta; brothers, Brady Acosta and Spencer Acosta; niece, Ellie Jo Wolfe; nephew, Samuel Wolfe; maternal grandfather, James Cole; uncles, Jim and Justus Cole; aunt, Cassia Cole; lifelong childhood best friend, Gabrielle Dragon; father figure, Michael McCabe and Paul Onzik; many great-aunts, and great-uncles; and most importantly, Kira, her dog, whom she loved so dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 9, 2019