Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:30 PM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Kandis Ann Loftus


1964 - 2020
Kandis Ann Loftus Obituary
Kandis Ann Loftus, lovingly known as Kandi Ann, 55, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her private residence.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 6, 1964, she was the loving daughter of Harold Rubin and Florence Elizabeth Zelinski Stiner.

Kandis was raised in Miners Mills and attended local Wilkes-Barre schools. She was a graduate of the James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1981. She continued her education at the Luzerne County Community College.

Kandis held employment at First Eastern Bank, Wilkes-Barre, and worked the night shift as a medical secretary at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Since 2000, she was the human resource coordinator for InterMetro Industries of Wilkes-Barre.

When she wasn't working, Kandis loved to take trips to the Finger Lakes and Atlantic City, going shopping or out to dinner with family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her two children, Paul and Tara, who she loved dearly. She also was a loving mother to her two cats and dog.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Harold and Florence.

Surviving are her daughter, Tara Noteware and her husband, Dan, Pasadena, Md.; son, Paul Loftus and his companion, Rachael Macking, Wilkes-Barre; brothers, Ronald Stiner and his wife, Kelly, Bloomsburg; Harold Stiner and his wife, Michelle, Wilkes-Barre; and nieces, Kelly Stiner, Wilkes-Barre; and Jocelyn Stiner, Schickshinny.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 yo 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. A funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Joseph Kearney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kandi's name can be given to Whiskers World Inc., c/o The Flower Warehouse, 65 Elizabeth St., Forty Fort, PA 18704.

For condolences or for directions to visitation, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 6, 2020
