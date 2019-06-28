Karen A. Darbenzio, 62, of Dunmore, died Thursday morning, June 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She lost her battle fighting esophageal cancer.



She is survived by her husband, Dino. The couple celebrated 34 years of marriage on Saturday.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Zaccagnino Mele and was a 1974 graduate of Dunmore High School.



She was a member of Ss. Anthony and Rocco Parish and Immaculate Conception Church.



She was the co-owner of Jonsal Corporation and served as its treasurer and previously worked for Mele Construction.



She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend and had much joy and pride for her family. She loved spending time in her yard and hosting and entertaining her family and friends.



She enjoyed spending time on her boat at Lake Wallenpaupack and traveling. She also enjoyed Tuesday nights at the Honky Tonk with her friends and classmates listening to her favorite band, Flashback.



Karen was the matriarch of the family. Her values, impact and strong-will will be felt by her family and friends for eternity.



She was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Serena Fabri.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her daughters, Desiree Fabri and husband, Brian, Lakeville; Mia Darbenzio and partner, Krista Kulp, Rehoboth Beach, Del.; step-daughter, Davina Darbenzio Sims and husband, Mark, Warrior Run; grandson, Bryson Fabri; step-grandchildren, Ethan and Paisley Sims; sisters, Angela Scarantino and husband, Stephen, Dunmore; and Beverly Mele Occulto, Clarks Summit; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The funeral will be Monday from Carlucci-Golden-Desantis Funeral Home, Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Kurtz Street, Dunmore.



Interment will be held in Dunmore Cemetery.



Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Caring for Karen, c/o Desiree Fabri, 103 Poplar St., Lakeville, PA 18438.



To leave condolences, please visit www.dunmorefuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2019