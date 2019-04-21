Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Ann (neé Mondro) Palumbo. View Sign

Karen Ann Palumbo (neé Mondro), age 71 of Moosic, passed away on April 18, 2019. She was born to Florence Mondro of Dickson City, and the late Mitchell Mondro, on August 8, 1947.Karen graduated valedictorian of her Dickson City High School class, and went on to earn degrees from East Stroudsburg University (Bachelor of Education) and SUNY Albany (Master of Library Science). Karen shared her love of reading with thousands of children during her 35-year career as a Lakeland school teacher and librarian. She gave so much to her community, serving on the Board of the Albright Memorial Library of Scranton, including as its President in 2016, and leading countless volunteer efforts for Meals on Wheels, the 's Daffodil Days and the American Red Cross Annual Auction Dinner.



Karen enjoyed adventurous travel and kept an active volunteer schedule, but Karen's friends and family, and especially her six grandchildren, were her passion and delight. She would set aside anything to play with her grandchildren or cozy up with them and a stack of books. She was inseparable from the love of her life, James Patrick Palumbo, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Her biggest disappointment in life was not seeing her grandchildren grow-up. Where a beautiful soul has traveled, beautiful memories remain forever. She will be missed by so many.



Karen is survived by her husband, Jim, children, James (Leiha) and Nathan (Erin), grandchildren, Jack, Ryan, Edison, Billy, Owen and Nelle, her mother, Florence Mondro, her siblings, Michele Srebro, JoAnn Appleyard and Mitchell Mondro, her dog, Paco, and many other loving relatives and close friends.



For those who wish to celebrate Karen and her amazing journey, a Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 127 Stephenson Street, Duryea.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Carbondale.



To share condolences with Karen's family visit her book of everlasting memories at



Memorial donations may be sent to the American Red Cross Lackawanna County Chapter or the Albright Memorial Library of Scranton.

