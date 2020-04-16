Home

Karen Butkiewicz Thompson Obituary
Karen Butkiewicz Thompson, 60, currently of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Thomas Butkiewicz Sr. and Genevieve McTavich Butkiewicz.

Karen was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Butkiewicz Kushinski; a brother, Thomas Butkiewicz Jr.; and a niece, Shauna Butkiewicz Adamski.

Surviving are sisters, Diane Long and her husband, Jerry; and Lynn Butkiewicz, Larksville; Karen's companion, Rick DiPippo, Las Vegas; as well as many dear family members and friends.

Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.

To submit condolences to Karen's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020
